New York: Canelo Alvarez spent all week craning his neck to look up at the taller Rocky Fielding, and he showed Saturday night what he was thinking.
The bigger they are, the harder they fall.
Alvarez (51-1-2) became the ninth Mexican fighter to win world titles in three weight classes by knocking down Fielding four times en route to a third-round technical knockout in front of a raucous 20,112 at Madison Square Garden.
Alvarez takes the World Boxing Association secondary super-middleweight belt away from England’s Fielding (27-2), finishing him 2 minutes 38 seconds into the third after dropping Fielding in the first and second rounds with disabling body shots.
“That was the plan ... hit the body and then move up,” Alvarez said. “You see the result.”
“I never shied away from the challenge. I dared to be great and lived the dream, but hats off to Canelo. He’s an elite fighter, does everything well,” Fielding said. “He’s strong. He kept going forward. The body shots caught me and took my wind. I stood there too long, and should’ve kept (the fight) long.
“The timing, the speed ... he puts his shots together well.”