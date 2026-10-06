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Cadillac F1 driver Bottas cycles from Malaysia to Singapore

Former Mercedes driver chooses to pedal after missing cycling world event

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
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Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
AFP

Cadillac F1 driver Valtteri Bottas’ cycling pursuits outside the Formula One track earned him a spot at the Gravel World Championships following a fifth-place finish in his age group at an off-road qualifying event in the Czech Republic during Formula 1's summer hiatus.

But the World Championships take place on the same weekend as the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend, so he will be unable to use his place.

Instead, the Finnish driver decided to cycle from Sepang to Singapore in the week between Grand Prix events.

The 37-year-old set out for the next F1 stop in Singapore after failing to finish the Bahrain Grand Prix, staged in Malaysia, last Sunday.

While other drivers and teams were preparing to fly from there to Singapore for this weekend's race, Bottas embarked on a ride of more than 320 kilometers (200 miles).

He posted on X to confirm the trip: "Yea I'm riding to Singapore... on the gravel roads less travelled."

Bottas hasn't picked up a championship point in his Cadillac this season, with his best recorded finish being 13th at the Chinese GP in March.

He didn't finish last weekend – explaining he went off the track because of a gamble to use slick tires in the damp conditions - his eighth DNF for the season.

The former Mercedes driver has been driving in F1 since 2013 and has 10 victories and 67 podium finishes across his career.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
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