Cadillac F1 driver Bottas cycles from Malaysia to Singapore

He didn't finish last weekend – explaining he went off the track because of a gamble to use slick tires in the damp conditions - his eighth DNF for the season.

While other drivers and teams were preparing to fly from there to Singapore for this weekend's race, Bottas embarked on a ride of more than 320 kilometers (200 miles).

But the World Championships take place on the same weekend as the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend, so he will be unable to use his place.

Cadillac F1 driver Valtteri Bottas’ cycling pursuits outside the Formula One track earned him a spot at the Gravel World Championships following a fifth-place finish in his age group at an off-road qualifying event in the Czech Republic during Formula 1's summer hiatus.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.