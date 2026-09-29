Bryce James earns new nickname from father LeBron James

Now, the focus is on how much of a role Bryce can establish for the Wildcats this season. With Lloyd publicly acknowledging his progress and LeBron encouraging him to improve by one per cent every day, the 19-year-old will look to make his mark on the court.

Lloyd said in a press conference that Bryce has made progress and is developing into a role player for the Wildcats. The coach has also highlighted the guard’s improvement as he works towards earning playing time this season.

LeBron has now given his son a new nickname, calling him “Maximus”. He posted “1% each day Maximus” on his Instagram Story after Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd spoke about Bryce’s development and improvement ahead of the new season. The reference connects Maximus to Russell Crowe’s Roman general character in the movie “Gladiator.”

The son of NBA superstar LeBron James joined the Wildcats last season but did not feature as Arizona enjoyed a strong campaign. The team won the Big 12 regular-season and tournament titles before reaching the Final Four in the March Madness.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.