Washington: Stanley Jean-Baptiste, an American son of Haitian immigrants and four-year NFL journeyman, suffered another heartbreak on Friday, learning he will miss the entire 2018 season with a broken right arm.

The 28-year-old cornerback appeared set to make the Baltimore Ravens roster after a stellar exhibition campaign but was injured in Baltimore’s 30-20 pre-season home triumph Thursday over Washington. The Ravens placed him on the injured reserve list, keeping his rights but ensuring he won’t play in 2018 no matter how quickly he recovers.

“It’s a tough thing, but I believe everything happens for a reason,” Jean-Baptiste said. “I can’t put my mind around it, why it’s happening. But it is. I just have to take it a day at a time.”