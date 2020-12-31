The Boston Indoor Athletics have been pushed back Image Credit: COURTESY NBIGP

Dubai: The Indoor Grand Prix in Boston, a part of the 2021 World Athletics Indoor Tour, has been moved by a week from February 6 to a new date on February 13, 2021.

The announcement that the meeting will move by a week was made the organisers of the third round of the World Athletics Indoor Tour, late on Tuesday.

The postponement came following the cancellation of the Millrose Games, that had been set to become the newest addition to the World Athletics Indoor Tour pushing the Indoor Grand Prix to now take the mid-February slot in the series.

The World Athletics Indoor Tour, that is now entering its sixth year, is a series of the very best one-day professional indoor track and field competitions in the world.

Each season, athletes can score points in selected circuit disciplines and at the conclusion of the tour, the athlete with the most points will earn the overall World Athletics Indoor Tour title in the event — a $10,000 (Dh36,500) prize — and an automatic entry into the following World Athletics Indoor Championships.

In addition, this year World Athletics is expanding the indoor calendar with the introduction of three tiers of competition — Gold, Silver and Bronze — comprising 26 meetings spread across 12 countries in Europe and North America.

The expanded schedule will broaden the geographical spread of meetings around the world and incorporate additional area level competitions. In North America, this will include the American Track League, which will feature three Silver and Bronze level meetings in January and early February.

The World Athletics Indoor Tour, featuring the five Gold level meetings of 2021, will commence in Karlsruhe, Germany, on January 29 and the series will conclude in Madrid, Spain, on February 24.

However, the calendar comes with an important footnote that the current plans are provisional, meaning dates and venues could change as the season approaches, due to the pandemic.

Calendar