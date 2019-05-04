CJ McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers intercepts a pass intended for Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets during the fourth overtime of game three of the Western Conference Semifinals at Moda Center on May 03, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. Image Credit: AFP

Los Angeles: CJ McCollum delivered 41 points as the Portland Trail Blazers edged the Denver Nuggets 140-137 in four overtimes on Friday in the longest NBA play-off game in 66 years.

The game featured 24 lead changes but the Blazers came out on top to take a 2-1 lead in the second round Western Conference series.

“I have never been involved a game like that in regular season or play-offs,” said Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts. “It was an amazing effort by both teams.”

It was just the second quadruple-overtime playoff game in NBA history, joining a 1953 game between the Boston Celtics and the Syracuse Nationals.

Damian Lillard added 28 points for Portland who can go up 3-1 with a victory in game four at home on Sunday.

“That was the craziest game I have ever been a part of,” said Lillard.

Jamal Murray scored 34 points, and Nikola Jokic collected 33 points, 18 rebounds and 14 assists for the Nuggets, who used their inside game to keep the score close in the extra sessions.