The AIFF elections will decide the federation’s next executive committee. Chaubey was elected president in September 2022, defeating former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia by a 33-1 margin. The upcoming vote will determine whether he can secure another term at the helm of Indian football.

The Karnataka decision now gives Chaubey another possible route into the electoral college. However, the nomination was made after the official deadline, meaning it will require approval from Electoral Officer Rajeev Sharma. Under the AIFF constitution, changes to delegate nominations after the stipulated date can only be accepted with the electoral officer’s approval.

Chaubey’s position had become uncertain after the November 13 deadline for state associations to submit their two voting delegates. Gujarat, which nominated him in the 2022 AIFF elections, did not include his name this time. He briefly appeared to have found an alternative through the Daman and Diu Football Association, but the association subsequently withdrew its revised nomination and reverted to its original list.

Both also have backgrounds in football. Chaubey was a goalkeeper who represented India at age-group level and played for prominent clubs including Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. Haris, meanwhile, has said he played football at college level and has been involved in the administration of the game in Karnataka.

The move is particularly significant given the political affiliations of the two administrators. Haris is a sitting Congress MLA from Shantinagar in Karnataka, while Chaubey is a BJP member who has contested elections in West Bengal on the party’s ticket. He lost on each occasion.

The decision could offer Chaubey a route back into the electoral college after his name was missing from the initial list of delegates submitted by state associations. The KSFA has reportedly replaced its earlier nominee, Hanif Mohammed, with Chaubey, while Haris will remain the association’s other representative.

The KSFA executive committee decided at its meeting on Tuesday to nominate Chaubey as one of its two voting delegates for the AIFF elections scheduled for December 20, according to journalist Jaydeep Basu. The proposal was made by Haris, who is also an AIFF vice-president.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.