Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez, right, scores around Tampa Bay Rays catcher Michael Perez on an RBI-double by Rafael Devers during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 19, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Image Credit: AP

St. Petersburg, Florida: Mookie Betts and Mitch Moreland hit back-to-back homers for the go-ahead runs in the eighth inning and the struggling Boston Red Sox beat the MLB-best Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 on Friday night. With the game tied at 4, Betts hit a leadoff shot off Diego Castillo (0-2) and Moreland connected three pitches later.

Christian Vazquez also homered and Brandon Workman (1-1) went 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the Red Sox, who are 7-13 and trail the AL East-leading Rays by seven games. Ryan Brasier worked the ninth to pick up his fourth save.

CC Sabathia earned his first win of the season and Brett Gardner hit a two-run homer to help New York beat Kansas City 6-2. Mike Tauchman also went deep and the Yankees got four solid innings from their bullpen to bounce back from a listless performance against the last-place Royals in the series opener.