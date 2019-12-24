Las Vegas: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare has six goals this season, and three have come against his former team — in their arena.

Bellemare and Nazem Kadri each scored two goals, leading the Colorado Avalanche to a 7-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.

“This building has been good to me the last two years and a few months,” said Bellemare, who registered his first multi-goal game. “It’s just kind of crazy bounces, crazy luck, crazy moves, crazy plays — somehow I feel good when I play here.”

Bellemare, who played for Vegas in their first two years in the league, scored the first goal of the game during a 6-1 win in October, then duplicated the feat when he took a cross-ice pass from J.T. Compher, skated between the circles and whipped a backhand past his former teammate, Marc-Andre Fleury.