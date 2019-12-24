Las Vegas: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare has six goals this season, and three have come against his former team — in their arena.
Bellemare and Nazem Kadri each scored two goals, leading the Colorado Avalanche to a 7-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.
“This building has been good to me the last two years and a few months,” said Bellemare, who registered his first multi-goal game. “It’s just kind of crazy bounces, crazy luck, crazy moves, crazy plays — somehow I feel good when I play here.”
Bellemare, who played for Vegas in their first two years in the league, scored the first goal of the game during a 6-1 win in October, then duplicated the feat when he took a cross-ice pass from J.T. Compher, skated between the circles and whipped a backhand past his former teammate, Marc-Andre Fleury.
“Sometimes bounces are going your right way. I could have received that puck in my skate and it could have floated off my skate, but it just stuck there and that’s the start of the play,” said Bellemare, who netted his second goal late in the second period to seize momentum for the Avalanche, who took a three-goal lead at the time. “I never scored like this on Flower, so it’s just, some nights you get the puck luck.”