Babar Azam joins new venture outside cricket

The partnership with Zero Beyond Wellness also gives Babar a role beyond cricket, with the brand looking to use his profile to encourage greater awareness of fitness, recovery and healthier living among consumers in Pakistan.

The collaboration comes as Babar prepares for his next stint in franchise cricket. The Pakistan batter was bought by Desert Vipers in the ILT20 auction for his base price of $80,000 (Dh 293,800).

“Our ambition is to build Zero Beyond Wellness as a brand that is genuinely focused on the health and wellness of the people of Pakistan. This partnership with Babar Azam represents an important step in that journey. We want to encourage people to think about wellness as an everyday commitment and to provide products that can become part of that lifestyle,” Khan said in a press release.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.