Babar Azam joins new venture outside cricket

Babar Azam collaborates to inspire everyday wellness in Pakistan
Dubai: Pakistan cricket star Babar Azam has partnered with Zero Beyond Wellness in a collaboration aimed at promoting healthier lifestyles and everyday wellness across Pakistan.
The partnership is set to introduce fans a range of products covering fitness, recovery, relaxation and health monitoring at home.
The initial portfolio includes a massage chair, foot massager, massage gun, treadmill, elliptical bike, digital scale and six-pack machine. The products are designed to offer consumers options for exercise, recovery and personal wellness without having to leave their homes.
Speaking about the partnership, Zero Beyond Wellness CEO Asim Khan said the company’s ambitions extend beyond selling individual products.
“Our ambition is to build Zero Beyond Wellness as a brand that is genuinely focused on the health and wellness of the people of Pakistan. This partnership with Babar Azam represents an important step in that journey. We want to encourage people to think about wellness as an everyday commitment and to provide products that can become part of that lifestyle,” Khan said in a press release.
The collaboration comes as Babar prepares for his next stint in franchise cricket. The Pakistan batter was bought by Desert Vipers in the ILT20 auction for his base price of $80,000 (Dh 293,800).
Babar will represent the Vipers in the upcoming season as he adds another franchise commitment to his schedule.
The partnership with Zero Beyond Wellness also gives Babar a role beyond cricket, with the brand looking to use his profile to encourage greater awareness of fitness, recovery and healthier living among consumers in Pakistan.