Dubai: The Asian Cricket Council and host board, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), have launched a plan to help the lucky fan to interact with the winning captain of each match during the Asia Cup.

It will start with the opening match between former finalists Bangladesh and five-time champions Sri Lanka on September 15 at the Dubai International Stadium, while five randomly selected members of the audience will stand to win T-shirts signed by members of their favourite teams.

The Dubai International Stadium officials have been upgrading the facilities at the Dubai International Stadium and at the parking areas for the fans.

They announced that a series of free shuttle buses will operate on match days — connecting five major malls across the city to the stadium.

This is being organised by Dubai Sports City with the support and cooperation of Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority.

The authorities also urged fans to buy tickets to follow all the action and avoid missing the opportunity of watching their favourite teams and players. Tickets for the 2018 Unimoni Asia Cup attractively priced from Dh35 are available via the online booking site Platinumlist — https://dubai.platinumlist.net/ and at all UAE exchange outlets across the UAE. Cricket fans can also buy season tickets for both the venues at attractive prices.

The 14th edition of the Unimoni Asia Cup will see five games played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and eight taking place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai Sports City, with the final being held on September 28.

More than 150,000 fans are expected to attend the 13-day tournament.