Arafat Minhas Takes Six Wickets, Scores Maiden Half Century as Pakistan Dominates England

Pakistan secures dominant win as Minhas delivers stellar all-round performance
Dubai: Arafat Minhas produced a memorable all-round performance as Pakistan defeated England by 87 runs in the ODI tri-series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old scored his maiden ODI half-century before taking six wickets to help bowl England out for 215 in 38.4 overs. His figures of 6-40 proved decisive after the visitors had made a promising start to their chase of 303.
England raced to 91 without loss before Ben Duckett and Tom Banton fell after scoring 45 and 57 respectively. Minhas then removed Will Jacks and Adil Rashid in successive deliveries, leaving England struggling to recover.
Joe Root contributed 33 and Sam Curran made 27, but Minhas continued to dismantle the middle and lower order. He finished with six wickets, while Gus Atkinson was run out for seven to complete England’s collapse.
Earlier, Pakistan recovered from a difficult position to post 302-9 after being asked to bat first.
Hasan Nawaz top-scored with 79 off 74 balls, while Minhas struck 59 off 58 deliveries, including nine boundaries. Their partnership helped Pakistan recover after losing five wickets for 133 runs.
Faheem Ashraf added 39 off 26 balls as Pakistan accelerated towards the end of their innings. Sonny Baker was England’s most successful bowler, taking three wickets for 65 runs.
However, Minhas was named Player of the Match for his performance in both the innings.
The victory gave Pakistan two wins from two matches in the tri-series, having beaten Sri Lanka by 37 runs in their opening game. England and Sri Lanka have each suffered one defeat.
Pakistan will next face England again on October 25 in Lahore, while England meet Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on October 22.