Former UAE international Al Kamali takes first off-field role to lead academy
Dubai: Arabian Falcons Football Club have appointed former UAE international Hamdan Al Kamali as the club's new academy director, with the ex-Al Wahda defender taking on his first role away from the pitch.
Al Kamali, one of the most recognisable figures from a successful generation of Emirati footballers, has joined the Dubai-based club at the invitation of president Ailan Al Mheiri, a close friend of 15 years. The pair share an ambition to develop the next generation of UAE talent and create a pathway for young footballers to reach the professional game at home and abroad.
Born in Abu Dhabi in 1989, Al Kamali began his football journey with Al Wahda's academy at the age of seven, spending 14 seasons with the club and winning both the President's Cup and League Cup.
His career also saw him make history in 2012 when he joined French side Olympique Lyonnais on loan, becoming the first Emirati footballer to sign for a leading European club. That same year, he represented the UAE at the London Olympics, the country's first appearance in the Olympic football tournament.
Al Kamali went on to earn more than 50 international caps, winning the 2013 Gulf Cup and helping the UAE finish third at the 2015 AFC Asian Cup. He also represented Shabab Al Ahli, Al Nasr and Dibba Al Hisn during his playing career.
Now embarking on his first administrative position, the 37-year-old is looking to use his experience to help young players follow a similar path.
Hamdan Al Kamali, Director of Regional Development, said: "For the first time, I am taking on an administrative role, at Arabian Falcons, with my brother and friend, the club president. It's a beautiful mission. It’s a dream come true to unite in this mission to transform the UAE’s next generation of talent.
"My message to young players is that everything is possible. You can go far, and everything is in place for you to do it. But you have to set yourself a target. You have to set a specific goal while you're young, something you want to reach. Thank God, the UAE has produced great players, star players who have reached the world stage. I promise to look after the academy players and the youth players at Arabian Falcons."
Al Mheiri believes bringing a former UAE international of Al Kamali's experience into the club will strengthen its ambitions to become a platform for developing future stars.
Ailan Al Mheiri, President of Arabian Falcons FC, said: "Hamdan, you've lit up our team. We're so happy to have you with us. Our future is the next generation of champions, from the UAE. We see the potential in young people today, and we are here to foster their growth to the global stage.
"For the players joining our club, we want to see them playing outside the United Arab Emirates: champions growing here, going abroad and representing us. That is the most important thing we want to achieve with these players."
The academy welcomes young footballers of all nationalities, reflecting the UAE's diverse population of more than 200 nationalities. Arabian Falcons currently operates five teams, comprising its Second Division and Third Division sides, alongside under-15, under-12 and under-11 teams.
Its coaching staff includes professionals from the UK, UAE and other countries, with the club now looking to expand its youth development programme further.
Arabian Falcons are recruiting academy and youth development coaches from around the world for full-time, two-year positions in Dubai. Successful applicants will receive furnished accommodation, a sponsored UAE employment visa and medical insurance.
Candidates must hold a UEFA C Licence or higher, an AFC coaching certificate and experience in academy or youth football. Shortlisted applicants will be invited to a practical assessment at the club's UK Coaching Showcase from November 17-19, with offers scheduled for November 26. Applications close on November 23.
Al Kamali also highlighted the opportunities available to young players from different backgrounds in the UAE.
Hamdan added: "Today, here in the UAE, we have more than 200 nationalities. Football is developing, and everyone aspires to become a professional footballer. My message to everyone is that the doors are open for you to join Arabian Falcons. We will give you everything you need to feel at ease, on and off the pitch.
Al Mheiri added that the club wants to build an environment where players from across the world can develop together while ultimately representing the UAE on the international stage.
Ailan added: "We want people from everywhere, global champions, so the world can say they graduated from a UAE club. We are all one team at the end of the day. There is no hierarchy. Our leadership is player-focused. We are all united to represent the United Arab Emirates: one team, one family. And we need to win this season.
Arabian Falcons FC have grown from a community-focused side into an ambitious football project in Dubai, with long-term aspirations of competing in continental competitions and reaching the FIFA Club World Cup.
Managed by former Liverpool and England midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, the club's football structure includes Arabian Falcons Academy for players aged six to 16, its Path to Pro programme for those aged 17 and above, and the first team competing in the UAE Second Division as they target promotion.
A behind-the-scenes documentary is also following the club throughout the season as it continues to develop its wider football project.