Al Ain and Al Jazira stars set sights on President’s Cup final battle

The two UAE clubs will go head-to-head at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium on Friday
Dubai: For the first time since 2016, Al Ain FC and Al Jazira Club will face off in a President’s Cup final on Friday 22 May, at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in a 19:40 kick-off.
A decade later, with unfinished business between the two sides and a major trophy on the line, players from both clubs have shared their thoughts ahead of what is shaping up to be the standout occasion of the UAE football season.
The 2025/26 President’s Cup final sees two of UAE football’s most historic clubs meet on the grandest stage in the domestic game.
Al Ain will appear in the final for a record 16th time, while Al Jazira look to lift the trophy on home turf at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium and end a decade-long wait for cup success.
For Soufiane Rahimi, one of the UAE game’s most accomplished attacking players, the President’s Cup is the only major honour still missing since his arrival at Al Ain in 2021.
Since then, the Moroccan international has claimed two UAE Pro League titles, including this season’s crown, along with the UAE League Cup and the AFC Champions League Elite.
Speaking on the final, Rahimi said: "It's a dream of mine, and I truly hope we are crowned champions.
“It's the only trophy I haven't won yet with Al Ain, so lifting it is definitely one of the biggest goals I'm striving to achieve."
Standing in the way of Rahimi’s pursuit is a side driven by its own decade-long hunger and the lingering memory of their last meeting in this competition.
Back in 2016, Al Jazira edged past Al Ain on penalties to secure the President’s Cup, and now, ten years later, they arrive in the final carrying their own sense of unfinished business.
“We haven’t won this trophy in 10 years, so it means a lot to us,” said striker Simon Banza.
“Playing at our home stadium makes it even more special.”
Few players in the Al Jazira dressing room appreciate the magnitude of the moment more than Mohamed Elneny.
The Egyptian midfielder arrived in the UAE after a career decorated with success at Arsenal, where he won the FA Cup, and at FC Basel, where he secured four Swiss Super League titles.
He has since added further honours in the UAE, including the UAE Pro League Player of the Season in a standout debut campaign, as well as the UAE League Cup with Al Jazira.
The President’s Cup now stands as the next target in an already extensive trophy collection spanning multiple countries and competitions.
“It would mean a lot for me and for the club and the fans, and we will fight to lift the trophy,” said Elneny.
“It’s a dream to win this trophy this year.”
In a move that underlines the importance of the occasion to both sides, Al Ain and Al Jazira have each taken up their full ticket allocations to distribute freely to supporters, offering a gesture of appreciation to the fans who have stood by them all season.
It is a gesture that Ali Khaseif knows better than most will resonate deeply. The Al Jazira goalkeeper and club captain has spent 21 years at the club, and his call to supporters carries the full weight of that devotion.
He said: "Al Jazira fans, and the Emirati public in general, don't really need an invitation. Our fans have always been our number one supporters, and we are counting on their presence to back us in the final.
“I encourage everyone to attend, as we want to show the world that the UAE continues to prosper and stand strong under the guidance of its wise leadership."
From the Al Ain FC camp, Ramy Rabia offered a similarly passionate message, calling on supporters to stand behind the team every step of the way as they move within touching distance of the trophy, and ending the season on an all-time high following their league success.