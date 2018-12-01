Dubai: UAE Tour Challenge, a four-race series for the amateur cyclists in the UAE, will be held at Al Hudayriat Island in Abu Dhabi on January 25 next year. The 16km Individual Time Trial (ITT) is scheduled for January 25.
The second race is planned for February 1 in the garden city of Al Ain. The course is a tribute to the classic Abu Dhabi Tour ‘Queen stage’ with the finish line at 1,025m above sea level after 11km of climbing featuring maximum gradients of 11 per cent. There is a choice of two distances: 47km and 67km.
The third race, on February 13, returns to Dubai and the fourth on March 1, is hosted entirely by Ras Al Khaimah. Both the courses are still top secret and will be unveiled soon.
Just like the pros, the amateurs will compete in three different classifications: by time, by points and UAE National category by time. Each classification leader will wear a special jersey. Time: a red jersey; for Points, it’s green; for the UAE National category, the leader has a white jersey.
The final winners by time, by points and by UAE Nationality classification will be also awarded on March 2 — the final day of the UAE Tour on the main stage at Dubai’s City Walk.
Participants are welcome to register for all four races of the UAE Tour Challenge online on the official site (www.theuaetour.com) and additional information is also available on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/uaetourofficial), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/uaetourofficial/) and Strava (https://www.strava.com/clubs/theuaetour).