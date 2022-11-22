Dubai: All public and private sectors’ employees in Saudi Arabia as well as for students in all phases of education have been given Wednesday, Nov. 23, as public holiday, in celebration of the Saudi national team’s victory against Argentina.
The move comes in implementation of the directives issued by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia. It is also upon recommendation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to celebrate the stunning victory of the Saudi team against Argentina in their opening game of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar.
The Saudi team defeated Argentina, the two-time World Champions, 2-1 in the match held at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.
Saleh Al Shehri and Salem Al DawsarI scored for the Green Falcons in the second half of the match while the lone goal of Argentina was a penalty scored by Messi.