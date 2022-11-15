The football World Cup is here. Which team are you backing? I’m rooting for Brazil, as always. Why am I supporting Brazil? Since India won’t be there in Qatar (they haven’t been at the World Cup despite qualifying in 1950), my focus is on Brazil.

Why Brazil? Why not any other team like Germany, England, Spain or any other nation? The answer is simple: If you are from the south Indian state of Kerala, you are either a Brazil supporter or an Argentina fan. These days you find a smattering of support for Portugal due to Cristiano Ronaldo. Spain have some following after their World Cup and Euro wins wrought by the golden generation, including Iker Casillas, Xavi Hernandez, Xabi Alonso, Sergio Busquets, and Andres Iniesta. There could also be some support for other nations, but they are far too insignificant.

Why do Keralites support Brazil and Argentina? The theory is that highly successful football teams tend to gain supporters worldwide. This is why you find Manchester United supporters in Japan and Chelsea fans in the football-crazy Kerala district of Malappuram. The same applies to the following for Spain. It is more true if your country haven’t qualified for the tournament.

Kerala’s love for Brazil and Argentina

None of that explains a Keralite’s support for Brazil or Argentina. The love for Argentina owes to the genius of Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi. I love them and their incredible skill, but I prefer Brazil. And I think Pele is the greatest footballer.

I have backed Brazil at every World Cup. Even their recent lack of success haven’t deterred me. Brazil have won the World Cup five times, a record. But the Latin Americans have had only two wins in 30 years and haven’t won in 20 years. So what?

Some countries haven’t made it to the tournament since the World Cup’s inception in 1930, let alone win. England, the home of football, have little to show other than the 1996 triumph. The Netherlands, the land of Total Football guru Johan Cryuff, merely have two runners-up medals. Brazil’s five wins top everything.

Brazil’s Eder Militao, Raphinha and teammates train at the Juventus Center in Turin, Italy, on November 14, 2022, in preparation for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Image Credit: Reuters

The passion of Brazil goes beyond the wins. I had seen Brazil win the World Cup only twice, but I fell in love with their game much before their 1994 triumph. It was in 1982; I remember it clearly since that was the year television came into my life. It was also the year Spain hosted Espana 82.

The black-and-white telecast was grainy, but I vividly remember Zico, Socrates, Eder, Falcao and others working magic on the football pitch. I fell in love with Samba soccer. The moves had an ethereal quality: with deft touches, the Brazilians drew arcs and angles on the field. There were no brutal punts and no long crosses. With short passes, the Brazilians spun a web around their rivals. It was such a joy to watch.

My joy was shortlived. Brazil’s dreams were soured by Paulo Rossi, the Italian who shrugged off a betting scandal and subsequent ban to slam a hat-trick that sent the Samba boys out of the World Cup. Sheer injustice, I thought, since Italy hadn’t won any of the league games. Rossi scored in the semifinal and final, helping Azzurri captain Dino Zoff hold the Fifa World Cup aloft.

Socrates and Zico, two of the greatest attacking midfielders, figured in the Mexico World Cup four years later, but they were past their best. Brazil’s quarterfinal loss was more remembered for the misses of Socrates and Zico from the penalty spot. Zico fluffed it during regulation time and Socrates in the tie-breaker. France won despite Michel Platini driving his spot-kick over the bar.

The successors of Zico and Socrates

I digress. The team of 1982 went on to be called the best Brazilian squad never to have won the World Cup. The quality of the squad coached by Tele Santana drew comparisons with the 1970 squad that helped Brazil and Pele win their third World Cup. But critics dismiss such comparisons since the 1982 team had a weaker defence and lacked the cutting edge upfront.

None of that has dimmed my passion for Brazil. They remain firm favourites for me in Qatar, although their last two World Cup campaigns came to grief. The Brazilian press blames it on Neymardependência (Neymar dependency). This time around, there is more than Neymar. There’s Raphinha, Vinícius Júnior, Richarlison, Lucas Paquetá, Alisson Becker, Casemiro and many more. Footballers that fit the Brazilian mould.

I just can’t wait to see them in Qatar. It’s Samba time again.