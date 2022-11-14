Dubai: Argentina have been training in Abu Dhabi ahead of their friendly match against the UAE on November 16 in preparation for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next week.
The match will take place at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium and will be Argentina’s last warm-up match before they move to Qatar for the tournament.
Captain and star man Lionel Messi has been training with the team ahead of the highly anticipated clash against the UAE. The 35-year-old recently confirmed that the Qatar finals, which kick off on November 20, will be his final World Cup.
Global crown
Argentina, the current South American champions, are one of the favourites to win the tournament. They are unbeaten in 35 matches and will begin their campaign for a third global crown against Saudi Arabia on November 22. Then they will take on Mexico four days later before rounding off Group C on November 30 against Poland.
Messi missed an encounter between Paris Saint-Germain and Auxerre at the weekend as he recovers from a slight injury but it should not stop him from competing in the World Cup.