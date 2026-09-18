Tell Me Why cyber resilience is the need of the hour

After two decades at Apple, where security was engineered into products instead of being bolted on later, Nagesh Konduru saw a costly weakness across the wider industry: companies were investing heavily in cybersecurity without protecting their critical data or ensuring a quick recovery in case of a breach.

That gap prompted Konduru to establish Banyan Cloud, a cybersecurity platform built around a data-first approach. Speaking to host Lachlan Kitchen on Gulf News’ Tell Me Why podcast, the company’s founder and CEO said businesses adopting cloud computing and AI must prepare for attacks by strengthening their ability to detect breaches, protect critical data and restore systems rapidly.

“The reality is, no matter what, you’ll be hacked,” Konduru said. “So, the question is, are you resilient? Resilience means, if something goes wrong, how fast can you detect it and how fast can you recover.”