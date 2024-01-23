Finding the right health and nutrition tips can be overwhelming, which is why Dietitian and Founder of A-Z Nutrition, Sandra Mikhail, advises people to trust their ‘gut’ on the latest Tell Me Why podcast episode.
- Sandra: People often wait for someone to tell them what to do when it comes to nutrition
- I teach my clients how to reconnect and listen to their bodies, says Sandra
- Sandra: I have found that many of my clients have felt unheard, dismissed and have struggled for more than 10 years
- The most challenging cases are those who’ve developed a fear of eating, says Sandra
- Sandra: Eliminating certain foods is never lifelong, it’s only temporary because gut health is about inclusion not exclusion