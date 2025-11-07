Secrets behind Yogi group’s 50 years of growth in Dubai

In a recent interview with GNTALKS, Atinirmal Pagarani, a key figure at Yogi Group, shared insights about the company’s evolution over the past 50 years in Dubai. Yogi Group initially focused on a single business line. However, it has since diversified into sectors such as hospitality, retail, and tourism, adapting to changing market demands and customer preferences.



Atinirmal noted that a significant factor in the company’s growth has been its ability to stay ahead of market trends through technological advancements and innovation. By understanding the local market's dynamics, Yogi Group has positioned itself to meet the evolving needs of its customers. This adaptability has allowed the company to transition smoothly through various economic phases, solidifying its reputation within the region.



Addressing the competitive landscape, Atinirmal emphasized that trust is a vital component of Yogi Group's success. The company stands out by prioritizing quality and customer satisfaction, fostering loyalty among its clientele. He mentioned that the company’s commitment to integrity and ethical practices has helped build a strong foundation of trust, distinguishing Yogi Group from its competitors.

As the second-generation leader, Atinirmal also shared aspirations for the future, aiming to further expand Yogi Group's reach while continuing to uphold its core values.



With a focus on innovation and customer engagement, the company seeks to enhance its offerings and solidify its position in the market. The discussion highlighted Yogi Group's longstanding legacy and its plans for continued growth in an ever-evolving business environment.

Tune in to the full episode.