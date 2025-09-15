From buying to subscribing: The future of mobility in MENA with invygo’s Saulo Marti

Despite the impressive double-digit monthly subscription growth, Saulo pointed out several trends contributing to this success, including increased digital adoption and a growing preference for flexible mobility solutions. These shifts reflect broader societal changes where consumers are seeking more convenience and cost-effective solutions.

However, the journey hasn’t been without challenges. Establishing a car subscription platform within the GCC market presented hurdles such as regulatory complexities and market awareness. Saulo outlined how invygo has navigated these challenges by focusing on customer education and regulatory compliance.

The invygo app allows users to easily subscribe to a car, manage their subscription, and access customer support in one place, promoting a hassle-free experience.

invygo further enhances its offerings through strategic partnerships with automotive brands and dealerships, significantly expanding its vehicle variety. Saulo described the “Subscribe to Own” program in Saudi Arabia, which enables customers to eventually purchase their subscribed vehicle, offering an innovative twist on traditional subscription models.

Looking to the future, Saulo sees technological innovations playing a crucial role in redefining mobility in the MENA region, including advancements in electric vehicles and digital platforms. Moreover, he stressed the importance of customer feedback in shaping invygo’s service evolution and enhancing user satisfaction.