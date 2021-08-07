1 of 16
Tokyo: In the close-up photos of this pandemic-era Olympic Games, you can imagine the world's most competitive athletes saying to their rivals: "Are you OK?" Femke Bol, left, of the Netherlands, embraces Lea Sprunger, of Switzerland, after their semifinal of the women's 400-meter hurdles
Image Credit: AP
2 of 16
The striking images that show these world class athletes displaying acts of empathy and kindness to their competitors may be unexpected. Eduard Trippel of Germany, right comforts Michael Zgank of Turkey after winning their men -90kg semifinal round against unseen, in the judo match.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 16
But they're very much appreciated by a global audience that's been banned from the venues as a coronavirus precaution. Robin Hendrix, of Belgium, left, embraces Hugo Hay, of France, after their men's 5,000-meters.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 16
Viral photos from an variety of sports depict a clearly pained Olympian juxtaposed by another's outreach of generosity. Belgium's Arthur Van Doren, comforts Spain's Josep Romeu Argemi after Belgium won their men's field hockey match.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 16
The emotions are vivid in the frame of Mexico's Jesus Angulo and teammate Luis Romo comforting Japan's Takefusa Kubo while another Japanese teammate appears devastated after their men's bronze medal soccer match.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 16
The passionate pep-talk heard around the world came from a shot of Norwegian Lotte Miller trying to bring ease to an inconsolable Claire Michel of Belgium, who was slumped on the ground sobbing after coming in last in the punishing women's triathlon.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 16
Look beyond the tangle of legs and arms in the finals at the women's 400-meters race for an image of Stephenie Mcpherson, of Jamaica, reacting in disbelief as she is helped from the track.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 16
In the midst of an extraordinarily difficult Olympics where athletes are separated from friends, family and the crowds that cheer them on, it's humanity at its best. Laura Muir, of Britain, is embraced by a competitor after her second place finish in the final of the women's 1,500-meters.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 16
Paula Ruiz Bravo, of Spain, left, helps up Anastasiia Kirpichnikova, of the Russian Olympic Committee, after they finished in the women's marathon swimming event.
Image Credit: AP
10 of 16
Canada's Vanessa Gilles, left, comforts United States' Carli Lloyd after a women's semifinal soccer match.
Image Credit: AP
11 of 16
Russian Olympic Committee's Imam Khataev comforts Kazakhstan's Bekzad Nurdauletov after the former won the men's light heavyweight 81-kg preliminaries boxing match.
Image Credit: AP
12 of 16
Mohamed Katir, of Spain and Paul Chelimo, of United States embrace as they finish in a men's 5,000-meter heat.
Image Credit: AP
13 of 16
Belgium's Julie Vanloo (35), left, offers help to Puerto Rico's Jazmon Gwathmey (24) during women's basketball preliminary round game.
Image Credit: AP
14 of 16
Britain's goalkeeper Claire Hinch (1) comforts India's Neha Neha, right, after winning their women's field hockey bronze medal match.
Image Credit: AP
15 of 16
Israel's Alon Leichman, left, and the Dominican Republic's Julio Rodriguez embrace after a baseball game.
Image Credit: AP
16 of 16
Canada's Christine Sinclair, left, consoles United States' midfielder Lindsey Horan (9) after their semifinal soccer match.
Image Credit: AP