Switzerland knocked world champions France out in a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win following a thrilling 3-3 draw after extra time, reaching the quarterfinals of Euro 2020 here.
Switzerland's goalkeeper Yann Sommer denied French striker Kylian Mbappe's spot kick (pictured) to earn his side the victory.
Switzerland will next play Spain, who beat Croatia 5-3 after extra time, in St. Petersburg on July 2.
rance's Kylian Mbappe reacts after his shot is saved by Switzerland's Yann Sommer. Both teams were perfect from the penalty spot until Mbappe stepped up to take the last of France's five scheduled kicks, but Sommer dived to his right and got a strong hand to the striker's effort, swatting it away to send the Swiss through.
Mario Gavranovic's 90th-minute strike (pictured) allowed Switzerland to take France to extra time at Euro 2020 as the last-16 tie in Bucharest ended 3-3 after 90 minutes.
Haris Seferovic gave the Swiss a half-time lead (pictured), but Hugo Lloris saved a Ricardo Rodriguez penalty early in the second half before a Karim Benzema double turned the game on its head.
France's forward Karim Benzema (19) scores the team's first goal.
A stunning Paul Pogba (pictured) strike then had the world champions 3-1 ahead but Seferovic scored again to reduce the deficit before substitute Gavranovic equalised.
Switzerland's forward Haris Seferovic (C) heads the ball to score the second goal past France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (R).
Switzerland fans react during the Euro 2020 round of 16 match between France and Switzerland at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Romania. It was the third game in the round of last-16 to go to extra time but the first to be decided by penalties.
