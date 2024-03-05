1 of 7
Riyadh: The Board of Directors of the Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) announced today that Qiddiya City will be home to a groundbreaking new racetrack that aims to elevate Saudi Arabia to the pinnacle of motorsport by becoming one of the world’s leading motorsport venues.
Image Credit: Qiddiya Media
2 of 7
Located in the heart of Qiddiya City, the configurable Speed Park Track will blend functionality, state-of-the-art technology and unique customer experience and is poised to host an impressive roster of the world's most prestigious racing events, according to a press release by the company.
Image Credit: Qiddiya Media
3 of 7
The track will also boast some of motorsport’s most recognizable track design features. Its centerpiece will be the pioneering “Blade” at turn one – an awe-inspiring elevated section of circuit that dramatically rises more than 20 stories above the ground.
Image Credit: Qiddiya Media
4 of 7
Designed by Austrian former Formula One driver Alex Wurz and German circuit designer Hermann Tilke, the fast-flowing track has been designed for drivers by drivers and pushes boundaries to the extreme, featuring 21 corners and utilizing Qiddiya City’s dramatic landscape to create over 108m of elevation gain per lap.
Image Credit: Qiddiya Media
5 of 7
The Speed Park Track has multiple configurations with two distinctive sections including a street circuit section and the fast open track section which are fully integrated into Qiddiya’s neighboring attractions, bringing entertainment, sports and culture together.
Image Credit: Qiddiya Media
6 of 7
When it comes to spectating, motorsport enthusiasts will enjoy one of the most thrilling and immersive race experiences in the world with multiple vantage points for fans and viewing terraces at the edge of and within the track.
Image Credit: Qiddiya Media
7 of 7
Adrenaline-fueled attractions, experiences, and events will also surround the circuit, blending the thrills of motorsports with the vibrancy of cultural and entertainment hubs – drawing on Qiddiya’s power of play philosophy. The unveiling of the track also follows the announcements of the Qiddiya Gaming & esports District and the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium.
Image Credit: Qiddiya Media