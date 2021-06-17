1 of 10
Manuel Locatelli bagged a brace of goals for the first time in his career as imperious Italy defeated Switzerland 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday to become the first side into the last-16 of Euro 2020.
Midfielder Manuel Locatelli started and finished the move from which he opened the scoring, netting from close range following Sassuolo team mate Domenico Berardi's excellent run down the right wing. | Above: Manuel Locatelli scores their first goal.
Locatelli then rifled a shot (pictured) into the bottom corner of the net from the edge of the box early in the second half.
Ciro Immobile added a late third to secure back-to-back 3-0 wins for Italy in the tournament, which extends their unbeaten run to 29 games, the last 10 of which have been victories where they have scored 31 goals and conceded none. | Above: Italy's Ciro Immobile scores their third goal.
Italy's forward Ciro Immobile (C) celebrates after scoring the third goal. Italy, who beat Turkey in their opener, lead Group A with six points after two rounds of matches and are ahead of Wales (four), Switzerland (one) and Turkey (zero). They can seal top spot with a draw in their final group game against Wales on Sunday when the Swiss face Turkey.
Switzerland's Djibril Sow (left) vie for the ball with Italy's Leonardo Spinazzola.
Switzerland's midfielder Steven Zuber (L) attempts on goal.
From Left: Switzerland's defender Fabian Schaer, Italy's forward Domenico Berardi and Switzerland's midfielder Granit Xhaka vie for the ball
Italy's players celebrate their win against Switzerland at the Olympic Stadium in Rome.
Italy's coach Roberto Mancini (L) greets Switzerland's Bosnian-Swiss coach Vladimir Petkovic after the match.
