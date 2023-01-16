1 of 12
PLAY UNDERWAY AT 111TH AUSTRALIAN OPEN The action at Melbourne Park got underway as scheduled on the opening day of the year's first Grand Slam. Unlike for the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are no biosecurity protocols in place for players or fans within the precinct.
KYRGIOS OUT OF AUSTRALIAN OPEN AFTER INJURY Home favourite Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the tournament because of a knee injury. The 27-year-old, last year's Wimbledon finalist, was scheduled to play Roman Safiullin in the first round on Tuesday and will be replaced by lucky loser Denis Kudla.
NADAL THROUGH IN FOUR SETS Top seed Rafa Nadal began his title defence with a 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 victory over Britain's Jack Draper. He will play American Mackenzie McDonald who overcame his compatriot Brandon Nakashima in five sets.
TIAFOE, KUBLER ADVANCE American Frances Tiafoe was tested in his first-round encounter with Daniel Altmaier but eventually prevailed 6-3 6-3 6-7(5) 7-6(6) in a gruelling match that lasted nearly 3-1/2 hours. Australian wildcard Jason Kubler claimed his first main-draw victory in Melbourne after seeing off Argentina's Sebastian Baez 6-4 6-4 6-4.
AZARENKA BEATS KENIN IN BATTLE OF FORMER CHAMPIONS Victoria Azarenka is the only former women's champion remaining in the draw after battling past 2020 winner Sofia Kenin 6-4 7-6(3). Barbora Krejcikova, a quarter-finalist last year, scored a 6-3 6-1 win over 16-year-old fellow Czech Sara Bejlek.
MIXED RESULTS FOR CHINA Qualifier Shang Juncheng upset German Oscar Otte 6-2 6-4 6-7(2) 7-5 to become the first male Chinese player to win a main-draw singles match at the Australian Open in the Open Era. In the women's draw, Greek sixth seed Maria Sakkari beat Yuan Yue 6-1 6-4 at Rod Laver Arena, smashing 38 winners past the Chinese 24-year-old.
COLLINS ADVANCES Last year's runner-up Danielle Collins was made to work in her first-round match against Anna Kalinskaya before eventually sealing progress with a 7-5 5-7 6-4 victory, firing 55 winners past the Russian.
ANISIMOVA DEPARTS IN TEARS American 28th seed Amanda Anisimova was dumped out in the first round after she lost 6-3 6-4 to 20-year-old Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk. It was a second straight first-round exit at a Grand Slam for Anisimova, who was in tears even before the match wrapped up.
GADECKI GETS FIRST WIN AT A GRAND SLAM Australian wildcard Olivia Gadecki claimed her first Grand Slam match victory when she beat Polina Kudermetova 7-5 6-1 at a raucous Court 8. Gadecki is being mentored by retired Australian Open champion and former number one Ash Barty.
RADUCANU SETS UP GAUFF CLASH Briton Emma Raducanu beat Tamara Korpatsch 6-3 6-2 to set up a second-round match against American Coco Gauff. Raducanu was not moving freely initially, as she makes her return from an ankle injury, but grew into the match and overpowered the German, winning six games in a row at one stage.
GAUFF RACES PAST SINIAKOVA Coco Gauff eased into the second round with a 6-1 6-4 victory over Katerina Siniakova on Rod Laver Arena.
THIRD SEED PEGULA SWEEPS INTO SECOND ROUND American Jessica Pegula swept into the second round with a 6-0 6-1 win over Jaqueline Cristian in less than an hour on Margaret Court Arena.
