Match 50! Rishabh Pant captain of Delhi Capitals and Kane Williamson captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the toss for match 50 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai.
Here we go... Openers for Delhi David Warner and Mandeep Singh enter the field.
Brilliant performance! Warner plays a shot on his way to a brilliant unbeaten 92 runs from 58 balls.
Raising the bat... It was his fabulous knock that gave Delhi a solid foundation to build on - but could they win the match?
Got him! Shreyas Gopal of Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Delhi's Pant who fell for 26 runs.
Paying close attention... Delhi coaches Ricky Ponting and Praveen Amre watch the match in the dugout.
Can we do it? Abhishek Sharma and Williamson of Hyderabad enter the field to begin their chase. They would need 208 from 20 overs to win...
Anrich Nortje of Delhi celebrates the wicket of Williamson who was out for just 4 runs.
Good effort... Nicholas Pooran of Hyderabad celebrates his half century but it would not be enough as Delhi would go on to win the match.
Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad players shake hands after the match. Delhi won by 21 runs and to go 5th in the table while Hyderabad sit one place below in 6th.
