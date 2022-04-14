1 of 12
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion: Spurs have won six of their last seven matches in the Premier League, including the last four. The two teams have played each other nine times in the Premier League, with Spurs winning six games and Brighton twice. Spurs will hope star striker Harry Kane will shine once again.
Spurs forward Son Heung-min has six goals and an assist in his last three games. He is second in the league's goalscoring charts with 17 goals, behind Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (20).
Manchester United v Norwich City: Manchester United have won their last five games against Norwich in all competitions and will look to Cristiano Ronaldo to be amongst the goal when the teams clash.
Bottom side Norwich, managed by Dean Smith, have won only one of their last nine Premier League games (D2 L6). United are unbeaten in their last six home league matches.
Watford v Brentford: Brentford's leading scorer Ivan Toney has eight goals and two assists in his last eight league games.
Watford have lost their last nine league matches at home, with new manager Roy Hodgson still looking for the first point at Vicarage Road. The two teams have met only once in the Premier League, with Brentford winning 2-1 in December.
Southampton v Arsenal: Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have lost only once in their last 12 Premier League games against Southampton (W7 D4).
Southampton have lost their last four home matches in all competitions. Arsenal have lost three of their last four league games to drop out of the top four.
Newcastle United v Leicester City: Leicester have won their last five league games away at Newcastle.
Newcastle, coached by Eddie Howe, are on a four-match winning streak at home in the league. Leicester have won only once in their last nine away games in the league (D3 L5).
West Ham United v Burnley: West Ham striker Michail Antonio has not scored in the league since their 3-2 win at Crystal Palace on New Years Day - a run of 12 games.
West Ham have won four of their last five league games at home (D1). Sean Dyche's Burnley have failed to score in five of their last six matches, losing five to sit 18th - four points from the safety zone.
