1 of 8
Afghanistan gave a perfect farewell present to Asghar Afghan with a thumping 62-run victory over Namibia in the T20 World Cup in the UAE on Sunday
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 8
Asghar made 31 off 23 balls in his last international appearance, which lifted Afghanistan to 160-5 after captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and opted to bat in the Group 2 game.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 8
Namibia batsmen fell against the slower deliveries of Afghanistan fast bowlers and limped to 98-9 with David Wiese top-scoring with 26 off 30 balls. Fast bowler Hamid Hassan, playing his first T20 international in five years, picked up 3-9 while Naveen-ul-Haq polished off the top order to finish with 3-27.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 8
Asghar, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday, was given a guard of honor by Namibia fielders as he walked out to bat midway through the innings. He belted three fours and a six before scooping a catch to backward point in the penultimate over.
Image Credit: ANI
5 of 8
“I want to give a chance to the youngsters, this is a good opportunity for that,” Asghar said, adding that he was “hurt and decided to retire” after Afghanistan lost to Pakistan in the penultimate over in the team’s previous game.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 8
Nabi remained unbeaten on 32 off just 17 balls and dominated in the last five overs with Asghar in support.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 8
Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad (45) and Hazratullah Zazai (33) gave Afghanistan a decent start before legspinner Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (2-21) put on the brakes in the middle overs.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 8
But the experience of Nabi and Asghar gave Afghanistan enough runs to roll over the inexperienced batting of Nambia.
Image Credit: AFP