Real Madrid fans were in good spirits before the start of the Champions League final against Liverpool. The eagerly anticipated final brought together two super heavyweights of European football in the French capital Paris.
Image Credit: Reuters
Liverpool's bid to claim the Champions League trophy for the seventh time ended in bitter disappointment as Vinicius Jr's second-half winner gave Real Madrid victory in Paris. Liverpool's Thiago (left) clears the ball away from Real Madrid's Casemiro at the Stade de France in Saint Denis near Paris.
Image Credit: AP
Jurgen Klopp's side ran into a one-man wall of defiance as Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois produced one of the great individual performances to thwart Liverpool time and again. Liverpool's Sadio Mane (top) is challenged by Real Madrid's Luka Modric.
Image Credit: AP
Mohamed Salah, seeking revenge for his early departure through injury in the 2018 final against Real, was denied six times by Courtois who was simply unbeatable. Liverpool players remonstrate against a decision.
Image Credit: AP
It finished 1-0 to Real Madrid and Marcelo lifted the trophy at a packed Stade de France in Saint Denis near Paris.
Image Credit: AP
Real Madrid's Luka Modric celebrates winning the champions league with the trophy.
Image Credit: Reuters
Real Madrid's French striker Karim Benzema celebrates.
Image Credit: AFP
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk look dejected after the match.
Image Credit: Reuters
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah cannot hide his disappointment having lost the final.
Image Credit: Reuters
Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti with his winners' medal. The victory sees Ancelotti make history by becoming the first coach to win a fourth Champions League title.
Image Credit: AP
Real Madrid supporters celebrate at the end of the Champions League final.
Image Credit: AP