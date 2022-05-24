1 of 12
After they were sensationally snubbed by 23-year-old Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, Spanish giants Real Madrid are now turning their attentions on signing Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling, 27.
Image Credit: Reuters
Mbappe has revealed that he had spoken to Liverpool over a potential transfer before he decided to stay with the French champions.
Image Credit: AFP
Leeds and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26, has emerged as Manchester City's top summer target as they look to replace outgoing Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho, 37.
Image Credit: Reuters
Tottenham will challenge rivals Arsenal to sign Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus, 25, from Manchester City.
Image Credit: Reuters
The North London club are also closing in on a free transfer deal for 34-year-old Southampton and England goalkeeper Fraser Forster.
Image Credit: Reuters
New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has made it clear that he wants Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, to remain for another season.
Image Credit: AFP
Leicester and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans (left) is one of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's leading targets this summer.
Image Credit: AP
The Gunners will be trimming their squad this summer and 27-year-old Spain defender Hector Bellerin looks likely to be heading out of the Emirates.
Image Credit: AFP
Crystal Palace are trying to bring 22-year-old England midfielder Conor Gallagher back to Selhurst Park from Chelsea next season.
Image Credit: AFP
Meanwhile Chelsea's Spanish defender Marcos Alonso is seeking a move away from Stamford Bridge. The 31-year-old looks set for a move to Barcelona.
Image Credit: Reuters
Another Chelsea defender heading to the Camp Nou is Andreas Christensen. The 26-year-old will be announced as a Barcelona player in the coming days.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has been approached by three Premier League clubs with his current short-term deal at Brentford set to end.
Image Credit: AFP