1 of 10
Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals and KL Rahul Captain of Lucknow Super Giants during the toss for match 20 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15)held at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
2 of 10
Devdutt Padikkal and Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals come out to bat.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
3 of 10
Avesh Khan of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates the wicket of Buttler who scored 13.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
4 of 10
Devdutt Padikkal of Rajasthan plays a shot. He scored a handy 29 runs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
5 of 10
Shimron Hetmyer of Rajasthan hits a boundary. The big hitter didn't let the team down as he score a brilliant 59 not out. Rajasthan ended their innings with 165 from 20 overs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
6 of 10
KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock of Lucknow Super Giants come out to start the chase of the target.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
7 of 10
Make some noise! Spectators during match 20 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
8 of 10
Avesh Khan and Marcus Stoinis of Lucknow.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
9 of 10
Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan celebrates the wicket of Ayush Badoni of Lucknow.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
10 of 10
Sanju Samson captain of Rajasthan shake hands after they won the match by three-runs against Lucknow.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL