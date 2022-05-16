1 of 11
KL Rahul captain of Lucknow Super Giants and Sanju Samson captain of Rajasthan Royals at the toss ahead of match 63 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
2 of 11
The Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai ready to host match number 63 of the IPL 2022.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
3 of 11
Yashaswi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler of Rajasthan enter the field of play to start the innings.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
4 of 11
The Skycam computer-controlled, stabilized, cable-suspended camera system at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
5 of 11
Avesh Khan of Lucknow celebrates the wicket of Buttler of Rajasthan. He only managed to get 2 runs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
6 of 11
Riyan Parag of Rajasthan in action. He would get a handy 19 runs. The team would score 178-6 from 20 overs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
7 of 11
Rajasthan have a team huddle before stepping out on to the pitch to defend their total.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
8 of 11
Krunal Pandya of Lucknow hits a boundary during the chase. He would score a solid 25.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
9 of 11
Trent Boult of Rajasthan celebrates the wicket of Ayush Badoni of Lucknow who fell for a golden duck.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
10 of 11
Pleasers shake hands after the match which was won by Rajasthan by 24 runs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
11 of 11
Trent Boult of Rajasthan won the Man of The Match award. Royals moved up to second spot in the the table, Lucknow drop to 3rd but both teams have 16 points.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL