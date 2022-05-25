1 of 11
Hardik Pandya captain of Gujarat Titans and Sanju Samson captain of Rajasthan Royals at the toss for the qualifier match of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Gujarat take to the field of play for the qualifier 1 match of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022.
Jos Buttler and Yashaswi Jaiswal of Rajasthan enter the field of play to begin their innings in the crucial match.
R. Sai Kishore of Gujarat celebrates the wicket of Sanju Samson of Rajasthan. Samson hit 47 runs off 26 balls as his team posted a healthy total of 188-6.
Buttler of Rajasthan smashed 50 from his final 18 balls. He scored 89 from 56.
Gujarat's chase of the target got off to a terrible start as Wriddhiman Saha went for a duck.
Rajasthan celebrate the wicket of Shubman Gill of Gujarat. He hit 35 runs from 25 balls and it was clear the chase was going to go to the wire.
The fans inside the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata knew they were in for a thrilling finish to the match.
In the end David Miller of Gujarat proved to be the hero. Needing 16 from the final over, Miller hit the first three balls for six to secure victory by seven wickets.
The Indian Premier League newcomers Gujarat are now in Sunday's final.
Miller of Gujarat with the Punch Super Striker of The Match award.
