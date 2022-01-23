1 of 7
Frenchman Gael Monfils defeated Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 7-5 7-6(4) 6-3, reaching the quarter-finals in Melbourne for the first time since 2016. Monfils will face the winner of the match between world number seven Matteo Berrettini and Pablo Carreno Busta.
Image Credit: Reuters
Top-ranked Ash Barty advanced to her fourth consecutive quarter-final at Melbourne Park after beating American Amanda Anisimova 6-4 6-3. The Australian, who hit 23 winners, will face Jessica Pegula in the next round.
Image Credit: AFP
Denis Shapovalov pulled off a stunning 6-3 7-6(5) 6-3 upset win over third seed Alexander Zverev to extend the German's wait for a maiden Grand Slam title. It will be the Canadian's first quarter-final appearance at Melbourne Park, where he will take on Rafa Nadal.
Image Credit: Reuters
Speaking of Nadal, the sixth seed stayed on course for a record 21st major with a 7-6(14) 6-2 6-2 win over Adrian Mannarino. "First set was very emotional. Anything could happen there. I was a little bit lucky at the end. He had a lot of chances too... I am very happy I survived that first set without a doubt," said Nadal.
Image Credit: Reuters
Pegula knocked out fifth seed Maria Sakkari to reach her second straight Australian Open quarter-final with a 7-6(0) 6-3 win. The American will next face Barty.
Image Credit: Reuters
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova in action during her fourth round match against Belarus' Victoria Azarenka. French Open champion Krejcikova ended Azarenka's hopes of a third Australian Open title with a 6-2 6-2 win over the former world number one. She will play American Madison Keys in the quarter-finals.
Image Credit: Reuters
Madison Keys handed number eight seed Paulo Badosa a 6-3 6-1 defeat to progress to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2018.
Image Credit: Reuters