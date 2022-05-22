1 of 10
Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe poses with the team jersey after the announcement that will be staying with the club until 2025 before the French L1 match against Metz at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 10
Mbappe poses with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi after the announcement. The striker was heavily tipped to join Spanish giants Real Madrid this summer but announced the dramatic turnaround after signing a new contract worth a reported £500m over the next three years.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 10
Mbappe, who has been tipped as a future Ballon d'Or winner, joined PSG on a season-long loan from Monaco in 2017.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 10
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian sporting director Leonardo (right) speaks with Mbappe who sensationally snubbed Real to remain with the French champions.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 10
Mbappe spoke to the Parc des Princes crowd ahead of the clash with Metz and was soon celebrating after scoring twice against them.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 10
Mbappe scored two goals in the opening 30 minutes against Metz. "I’m really happy to continue the adventure here at Paris Saint-Germain. To stay in Paris, my city. I hope that I will continue to do what I prefer to with you all… and win titles together! Thanks a lot," he said.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 10
Mbappe is mobbed by teammates. He had been linked with a move to Real for 12 months, ever since he approached the final year of his contract with the Ligue 1 giants.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 10
He has quickly established himself as one of the world's best players, scoring 168 goals in 216 appearances. The trophies he has won in the French capital include four Ligue 1 titles and three French Cups.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 10
Mbappe celebrates with Neymar. The pair will lead the attack once again next season, along with Argentina legend Lionel Messi.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 10
His deal includes a £250m bonus simply for signing the deal and then £85m per year - or £1.6million per week - after tax.
Image Credit: AP