1 of 10
Shaking hands... Shreyas Iyer captain of Kolkata Knight Riders and Kane Williamson of Sunrisers Hyderabad at the toss during match 25 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
2 of 10
Ready to go! Aaron Finch and Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders enter the field to start their innings.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
3 of 10
Early blow! Marco Jansen of Sunrisers celebrates the wicket of Finch of Kolkata. He was out for just 7 runs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
4 of 10
Staying low... Shreyas Iyer of Kolkata plays a shot before he was bowled for only 6 runs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
5 of 10
Taking cover... Andre Russell of Kolkata ducks a bouncer. He steadied the ship with an unbeaten 49 runs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
6 of 10
Thrilled to bits... Kolkata fans watch the action at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai. Their team scored 175-8 from 20 overs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
7 of 10
High spirits... Kolkata players enter the field to defend their score.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
8 of 10
Clean bowled! Kane Williamson of Hyderabad is bowled by Andre Russell of Kolkata. He went for 11 runs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
9 of 10
Solid effort... Aiden Markram of Hyderabad celebrates his half century. He went on to score 68 not out.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
10 of 10
Job done! Rahul Tripathi also chipped in with a brilliant 71 to help the Orange Army win by 7 wickets. It was their third consecutive victory.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL