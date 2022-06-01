1 of 8
New Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag is considering making a shock move for Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount. The 23-year-old is yet to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge and could be tempted to a move to Old Trafford.
Image Credit: Reuters
Newcastle United will have a busy summer of transfer activity and will want to bolster their attack for next season. Therefore, the Magpies could be set to make an audacious bid for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Manchester United and Arsenal are also interested in the 25-year-old England international.
Image Credit: Action Images via Reuters
Barcelona boss Xavi has held talks with Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, over a potential transfer.
Image Credit: Reuters
Juventus are keen on Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte. The 28-year-old has a solid season at the Etihad and coach Pep Guardiola would hate to lose him.
Image Credit: AFP
Another City defender possibly on his way out is Ukraine left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko. The 25-year-old is attracting interest from both Everton and Newcastle.
Image Credit: Reuters
Arsenal are still keen on bringing Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans to the Emirates. The 25-year-old Belgian is expected to leave the club this summer.
Image Credit: Reuters
Newcastle's Paraguayan forward Miguel Almiron is being chased by several Premier League clubs one of which is believed to be Everton. The 28-year-old has been a regular at St. James' Park but Newcastle may do business if an offer of over £30 million is received.
Image Credit: AP
Inter Milan are considering a sensational swoop for former striker Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian international has struggled since his return to the Premier League with Chelsea and could move back to Italy this summer.
Image Credit: Reuters