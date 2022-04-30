1 of 10
Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku could be heading to Barcelona. The 28-year-old Belgium centre-forward is believed to be wanted by the Spanish Giants who have seen moves for Norway's Erling Haaland, 21, and Poland's Robert Lewandowski, 33, fall through.
31-year-old Algeria forward Riyad Mahrez could be heading out of Manchester City this summer. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is an admirer of the player and he could end up at the Emirates next season.
Arsenal and Newcastle have joined the chase to sign Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala. The 28-year-old will leave Turin as a free agent in the summer and Manchester United and Tottenham have already made enquiries.
Arsenal have offered their Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe, 26, to another Premier League club believed to be Leicester City. Aston Villa may also make a bid for pacey winger.
Pep Guardiola will not rush into extending his contract at Manchester City in the wake of Jurgen Klopp's new deal at rivals Liverpool. The 51-year-old Spaniard is under contract at City until 2023.
Manchester City remain focused on extending 21-year-old England midfielder Phil Foden's deal until 2027.
Liverpool could move for Borussia Dortmund's 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham, with several of their current players' contracts running down.
Lazio are considering a move for Chelsea and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 26.
Manchester United are interested in signing Everton's Brazil international striker Richarlison. The Blues may be forced to sell a number of star players if they are relegated from the Premier League.
Another Blue who could be sold in the summer is England international Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Arsenal are believed to be monitoring the situation closely.
