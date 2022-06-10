Look: Liverpool on verge of signing Nunez for club record £85.5 million
Scored 34 goals last season for Benfica, Mane, Sterling, Silva, Neves tipped for big moves
1 of 11
Liverpool are believed to have reached an agreement with Benfica's Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez for a club-record £85.5 million. However there could be a late twist to the transfer as Nunez's agent, Jorge Mendes, is to hold talks with Manchester United who aim to hijack the 22-year-old forward's move to Anfield.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 11
The Reds will be busy this summer with incomings but there will be several players leaving too. They expect Bayern Munich to meet their valuation of more than £40m for 30-year-old Senegal forward Sadio Mane, which will help supply the funds to sign Nunez.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 11
The Red Devils are also considering a move for Liverpool's former England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The 28-year-old is surplus to requirements at Anfield.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 11
Raheem Sterling is ready to leave Manchester City this summer and this has alerted Europe's top clubs who will be weighing up a bid for the 27-year-old winger.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 11
Another player set to leave City this summer is Bernardo Silva. Barcelona have been in discussions with the club but can only afford to sign the Portugal midfielder if they first sell Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 11
Barca are also keen on AC Milan's Portugal striker Rafael Leao and Wolves' Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 11
Manchester City and Real Madrid are watching developments with England defender Reece James, 22, who has yet to be given an improved contract at Chelsea. James earns around £70,000 a week and has three years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 11
Manchester City's 31-year-old Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, whose contract runs until 2023, is wanted by Barca and Juventus.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 11
West Ham have inquired about the availability of Everton defender Michael Keane. The Toffees are set to beat the Hammers to the signing of fellow England defender James Tarkowski from Burnley.
Image Credit: REUTERS
10 of 11
Everton are also interested in signing Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City this summer. Wolves, Arsenal and West Ham are also monitoring the situation.
Image Credit: Reuters
11 of 11
Meanwhile former Germany coach Joachim Low is interested in returning to club management. The 62-year-old could take up the hot seat at Paris St-Germain if Mauricio Pochettino leaves.
Image Credit: Reuters