Fans gather in Paris for Liverpool v Real Madrid in the Champions League Final - Paris, France. A Liverpool fan is pictured wearing a mask depicting manager Jurgen Klopp in front of the Eiffel Tower ahead of the Champions League final. Liverpool will look to win European club football's most prestigious prize for the seventh time when they face Real Madrid in a mouth-watering final.
Real Madrid fans in good spirits ahead of the final later tonight. Tonight's eagerly anticipated final brings together two super heavyweights of European football and up to 90,000 fans - many without tickets - are expected in the French capital.
An artist draws a picture of Real Madrid fans ahead of the final in Paris. Real Madrid are record 13-time winners and their Italian boss Carlo Ancelotti is looking to win the competition for a fourth time - the most by any manager in the tournament's history.
Fans in front of the Eiffel Tower ahead of the final. Liverpool head into their third Champions League final in five seasons.
Liverpool fans pose for pictures. The Reds come into the match on the back of the disappointment of narrowly losing out to Manchester City in the Premier League title race last weekend.
"We are all in a good mood. If you are healthy, as the boys obviously are, life gives you opportunities again and again and in this case it is the Champions League final," said Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.
While Liverpool are looking to seal a cup treble, Real are attempting a league and European double after being crowned champions of Spain.
A young Liverpool fan is pictured playing football in front of the Eiffel Tower. Tonight's final will be decided on the day with extra time and penalties coming into play if the sides cannot be separated.
A Liverpool fan is pictured playing football. This is the third time Liverpool and Real have met in the final. As well as 2018, the two clubs met in 1981 when Liverpool emerged 1-0 winners in Paris. Forty-one years later, will history repeat itself?
While Real Madrid are aiming to win it for a 14th time, a Liverpool win would take them level with AC Milan (7) in second place on the list of overall champions.
