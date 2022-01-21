1 of 8
Paris St-Germain are in talks with Tottenham Hotspur regarding the availability of their France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. The 25-year-old is wanted on loan by the French giants. He was Spurs' record signing when he joined in 2019 in a £53m deal.
Sevilla are still in talks with Manchester United to sign their France forward Anthony Martial. The 26-year-old is wanted on loan and if a deal cannot be agreed then they may make a move for another French striker - Lyon's Moussa Dembele.
Strugglers Newcastle United are keen to sign Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard on loan. They have made an improved offer after having one bid rejected for the 29-year-old England international.
It is believed that Spanish giants Real Madrid are close to signing France forward Kylian Mbappe, 23, from Paris St-Germain on a free transfer when his contract expires.
Tottenham are set to join the race to sign 28-year-old Sevilla defender Diego Carlos (3rd left), with Newcastle having already made a £28m bid for the Brazilian.
France midfielder Paul Pogba is wanted by Paris St-Germain, Real Madrid and Juventus but the 28-year-old has not told Manchester United if he wants to stay at the club beyond this season when his contract expires.
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 32, is wanted by Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal on loan. They are prepared pay all of the Gabon international's £350,000-per-week wages and include an option to make the deal permanent in the summer.
Everton have interviewed Italian World Cup-winning defender Fabio Cannavaro, 48, over their vacant manager's role. Cannavaro was in charge of Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande until September.
