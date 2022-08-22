1 of 11
International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings are based on a points-based system that evaluates the performances of the players. The upcoming Asia Cup 2022 tournament in UAE will change the rankings of the players, be it batsmen, bowlers or all-rounders. Check out who leads the bowling chart currently (as of August 22, 2022):
Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
2 of 11
Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood is at the top of the chart with 792 points. [Career best rating: 821 v West Indies, 03/07/2021]
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
3 of 11
With 716 points South African unorthodox spinner Tabraiz Shamsi features at the number 2 position. [Career best rating: 821 v West Indies, 03/07/2021]
Image Credit: AP
4 of 11
Leg spinner Adil Rashid of England occupies the third spot in the rankings with 702 points. [Career best rating: 746 v West Indies, 30/01/2022]
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 11
Australian leg spinner Adam Zampa is ranked fourth with 698 points. [Career best rating: 743 v Sri Lanka, 11/02/2022]
Image Credit: AP
6 of 11
Afghanistan's leg spinner Rashid Khan is in the fifth spot with 688 points. [Career best rating: 816 v Bangladesh, 05/06/2018]
Image Credit: AP
7 of 11
With 668 points Sri Lankan leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga holds the sixth rank. [Career best rating: 797 v West Indies, 04/11/2021]
Image Credit: Twitter
8 of 11
West Indian orthodox spin bowler Akeal Hosein is in the seventh slot with 665 points. [Career best rating: 681 v India, 06/08/2022]
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 11
Orthodox spinner Mitchell Santner of New Zealand occupies the 8th rank with 651 points. [Career best rating: 731 v Pakistan, 22/01/2018]
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 11
With 647 points Sri Lankan off-break bowler Maheesh Theekshana holds the ninth spot. [Career best rating: 647 v Australia, 11/06/2022]
Image Credit: Twitter
11 of 11
Medium pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar of India holds the tenth rank with 644 points. [Career best rating: 665 v England, 09/07/2022]
Image Credit: AFP