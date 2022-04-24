1 of 9
Faf Du Plessis captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kane Williamson captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad at the toss for match 36 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
2 of 9
Anuj Rawat and Faf Du Plessis captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore start the innings for the their team...
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
3 of 9
Marco Jansen of Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Faf Du Plessis. The captain was out for just 5 runs and things would get a lot worse for the team...
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
4 of 9
Marco Jansen of Hyderabad in action during the match. He would go on to claim 3 wickets for 25 runs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
5 of 9
Siddharth Kaul of Bangalore plays a shot. They were bowled out for just 68 after 16.1 overs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
6 of 9
Abhishek Sharma of Hyderabad rattled 47 runs from 28 balls in the chase.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
7 of 9
Harshal Patel of Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Sharma but the damage had already been done.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
8 of 9
Hardly broke a sweat... Rahul Tripathi of the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Dinesh Karthik of Royal Challengers Bangalore shaking hands after the match. Hyderabad won by 9 wickets.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
9 of 9
Hyderabad coach Brian Lara and Royal Challengers Bangalore player Virat Kohli talk after the match. Hyderabad are second in the table while Bangalore are fourth.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL