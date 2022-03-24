1 of 10
Harry Kane: He was on the verge of a massive move to Premier League champions Man City last summer but the deal for the Tottenham striker fell through in the last moment. The 28-year-old refused to commit himself to Spurs after being asked about his future while on England duty. You can expect him to be linked with a move away when the transfer window opens in June. There is bound to be a scramble for the striker if indeed he is allowed to leave the North London club.
Declan Rice: The West Ham and England midfielder will be a wanted man in the summer transfer window. The 23-year-old box-to-box dynamo has already been linked with a move to Man Utd. The Old Trafford club look set to let Paul Pogba leave which would make room in the midfield for Rice and it would be hard for David Moyes to keep him at the London Stadium.
Mo Salah: The Liverpool and Egypt star has still not signed a contract extension at Anfield and the club says it will not be held to ransom. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are watching the situation very closely. PSG will only have Salah in mind to replace Kylian Mbappe should he go on to complete a free transfer to Real this summer. This could be the biggest transfer story of the summer.
Tammy Abraham: Roma are set to place a £100m price tag on the 24-year-old striker. The England forward will likely attract interest from a host of Premier League clubs following a prolific first season in Italy with Everton believed to be monitoring the situation.
Paul Pogba: Juventus, Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain are favourites to sign the 29-year-old Man Utd and France midfielder. He will be available on a free transfer in the summer and Newcastle are believed to be interested.
Neymar: Another player Newcastle are keen on is Paris St-Germain's Brazil forward Neymar. The 30-year-old was booed by the club's fans for his role in PSG's Champions League last-16 exit to Real Madrid.
Cesar Azpilicueta: The Spain defender, 32, has knocked back questions about his future amid talk he will leave Chelsea to join Barcelona in the summer. But you know what they say - where there's smoke there's usually fire...
Cristiano Ronaldo: The Portuguese superstar has not had the best of seasons at Old Trafford and was believed to be looking for a move away. However, it now appears he intends to stay at Man Utd regardless of whether or not they qualify for next season's Champions League.
Erling Haaland: There will be a massive tussle for the services of the Borussia Dortmund striker this summer with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Man City and Man Utd in the race for his signature.
Roman Abramovich: Not exactly a footballer on the move but the Chelsea owner has reportedly opened talks to try to buy Turkish Super Lig club Goztepe as the process of selling the Blues continues following his sanctioning by the UK government.
