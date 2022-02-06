1 of 9
Al Jazira players make their way to the changing rooms inside Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi for their FIFA Club World Cup clash against Al Hilal.
Al Jazira had won their first match of the tournament 4-1 against AS Pirae. Kosanovic and Diaby scored a couple of beauties and the team was in good spirits ahead of their second game tonight.
Participating teams include the champions of Concacaf (Monterrey), UEFA (Chelsea), CONMEBOL (SE Palmeiras), the AFC (Al Hilal SFC), and CAF (Al Ahly SC), Al Jazira from the UAE and OFC representative, AS Pirae.
All the matches are taking place in the Abu Dhabi's two international football grounds, Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium and Al Nahyan Stadium.
The match between Al Jazira and Al Hilal marked the first time in the competition’s history that two teams from West Asia faced each other. Al Jazira cruised past AS Pirae in their first match but they knew they would be in for a tough test against Al Hilal and so it proved...
The fans were in fine voice and full of expectation having seen their side score four goals in their last outing. But sadly, it wasn't to be another win this time...
With the likes of former Manchester United and Watford man Odion Ighalo (right) in their side, AFC Champions League winners Al Hilal proved too strong on the night and recorded a 6-1 win.
No club in Saudi Arabia has as many league titles as Al Hilal’s 17. They will now meet European Champions Chelsea in the semi-finals.
Al Jazira coach Marcel Keizer looked dejected at the end of the match. His side had tried their best and given their all but it was not enough.
