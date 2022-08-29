1 of 10
FEEL-GOOD FACTOR SWEEPING ARSENAL AFTER 100% START: After their best start to a Premier League season since 2004-5 with four straight wins, the feel-good factor has swept the Emirates Stadium and there is a growing belief in coach Mikel Arteta’s project.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 10
Even when Gabriel made a dreadful mistake to gift Fulham an opener on Saturday, the fans remained very much on board and they roared their side to a 2-1 victory.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 10
MANCHESTER UNITED NEED A FOCAL POINT IN ATTACK: Erik Ten Hag employed Marcus Rashford up front in the win at Southampton but he proved ineffective, often drifting wide or dropping deep. The injured Anthony Martial can also operate as a striker but the Frenchman has had limited success in the role while Cristiano Ronaldo has been struggling.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 10
United often took a direct approach in attack against Southampton but failed to break down their opponents more than once due to the lack of a natural goalscorer, a problem Ten Hag will be keen to fix before the transfer window closes next week.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 10
FIRMINO UNDERLINES VALUE TO LIVERPOOL Roberto Firmino has sometimes been overshadowed at Liverpool by Mohamed Salah and their former forward Sadio Mane but on Saturday he showed just how valuable he is after helping to kickstart his side's season with a vintage showing in a record-equalling 9-0 rout of Bournemouth.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 10
The tireless Brazilian was unstoppable in the first half, creating three assists and then scoring himself -- all inside the opening 31 minutes at Anfield. He scored again in the second half as he showed just why manager Juergen Klopp holds him in such high esteem.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 10
IMPRESSIVE BRIGHTON ENJOYING PURPLE PATCH Brighton & Hove Albion beat Leeds United 1-0 to make it 10 points from a possible 12 in a brilliant start to the campaign.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 10
Graham Potter's side, who are emerging as early contenders for a top six push, currently boast the best record in the top division, having conceded just once, an own goal by Alexis Mac Allister in their impressive win over Manchester United.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 10
GERRARD NEEDS TO STEM VILLA DECLINE Aston Villa have won just once in their last eight Premier League games and Sunday's 1-0 home defeat by West Ham United provoked boos around Villa Park as the slump continued.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 10
Coach Steven Gerrard's honeymoon period is well and truly over and the former England skipper is badly in need of some positive results to deflect some of the unwanted spotlight.
Image Credit: Reuters