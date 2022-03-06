1 of 8
In matchweek 18 of the ADNOC UAE Pro League, Ittihad Kalba and Al Wasl drew 1-1 at Zabeel Stadium.
The two sides battled for long spells however there were very few clear goal scoring chances created.
The result means the gap between the two teams stays at four points with Al Wasl ninth with 23 points and Ittihad Kalba one place behind with 19.
Bani Yas secured a 2-0 away win over Ajman at Rashid bin Saeed Stadium thanks to goals from Isaac Thelin and Nicolas Gimenez.
After just eight minutes Bani Yas were awarded a penalty after Suhail Al Noobi was fouled inside the box. Thelin stepped up to score.
Bani Yas cemented their lead in the 73rd minute, when Khamis Al Hammadi picked the ball on the right-wing and cut inside before setting up Gimenez who side-footed into the right-bottom corner of the net. The victory takes Bani Yas’ tally to 25 points in seventh place, while Ajman remain sixth with 25 points on the League table.
Al Nasr's Diaa Saba grabbed his first ADNOC Pro League hat-trick this season in a 4-0 win over Emirates at Al Maktoum Stadium.
Mendes scored the fourth goal of the night in the third minute of stoppage time when he met Braga's low cross with a first-time right-footed effort from the edge of the six-yard box as the ball nestled into the back of the net to seal the victory. The victory means Al Nasr sit seventh with 25 points, whereas Emirates remain bottom with just six points.
