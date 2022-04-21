1 of 11
Keeping a safe distance... Mayank Agarwal captain of the Punjab Kings and Rishabh Pant captain of Delhi Capitals at the toss before the start of match 32 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai. There were doubts that the match would go ahead after the Delhi camp was hit by COVID-19 cases.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Game on! It was wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert who had tested positive for COVID-19 but after a second round of tests on the side returned negative results the match was allowed to start. Pant won the toss and elected to bowl first sending Punjab's Shikhar Dhawan (above) to begin the innings.
Got him! Lalit Yadav of Delhi celebrates the wicket of Dhawan of Punjab who went for 9 runs.
Another one gone! Syed Khaleel Ahmed of Delhi celebrates the wicket of Jonny Bairstow of Punjab who also fell for 9 runs.
Hitting back... Jitesh Sharma of Punjab hits a four during the match. He would score a handy 32 before being out LBW.
Under cover... Delhi coach Ricky Ponting (left) in the dugout during the match. Punjab were 115 all out and it was a target Delhi knew they could easily chase.
On the attack... Prithvi Shaw of Delhi hits a boundary. He would score 41 runs from 20 balls.
Trying his best... Arshdeep Singh of Punjab bowls during the match but it would prove to be a lost cause.
Lashing out... Sarfaraz Khan of Delhi smacks Singh for a four as the team raced to the target.
Solid knock... David Warner of Delhi celebrates his half century. He grabbed 60 runs from 30 balls as Delhi won by 9 wickets.
Fine show... Kuldeep Yadav of Delhi was awarded the Man of The Match award. The result sees Delhi move up to 6th in the table with Punjab down in 8th.
